North Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Presto Pizza, a takeaway at 168 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on July 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 164 takeaways with ratings, 104 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.