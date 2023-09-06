Register
North Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:33 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Sunrise, a takeaway at 69-71 Mary Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 167 takeaways with ratings, 106 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

