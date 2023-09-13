North Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Subway, a takeaway at 224-226 Ashby High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 166 takeaways with ratings, 106 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.