North Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Deep Pan & BBQ, a takeaway at 306 Ashby High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 166 takeaways with ratings, 106 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.