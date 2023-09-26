Register
North Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Deep Pan & BBQ, a takeaway at 306 Ashby High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 166 takeaways with ratings, 106 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.