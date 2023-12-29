Register
North Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 29th Dec 2023, 10:30 GMT
Pizza Plaza, a takeaway at 10 Lichfield Avenue, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on November 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 168 takeaways with ratings, 105 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.