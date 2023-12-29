North Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pizza Plaza, a takeaway at 10 Lichfield Avenue, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on November 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 168 takeaways with ratings, 105 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.