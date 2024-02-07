Register
North Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By ada
Published 7th Feb 2024, 09:53 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
SFC, a takeaway at 126 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on January 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 165 takeaways with ratings, 103 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.