North Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
SFC, a takeaway at 126 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on January 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 165 takeaways with ratings, 103 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.