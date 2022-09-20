North Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Marmaris, a takeaway at 45 Wrawby Street, Brigg, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 169 takeaways with ratings, 87 (51%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.