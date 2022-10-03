North Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Super Pizza, a takeaway at 13 Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 168 takeaways with ratings, 89 (53%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.