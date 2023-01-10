North Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pizza Experts, a takeaway at 97 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on December 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 167 takeaways with ratings, 89 (53%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.