North Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 28th Mar 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pizza Bella, a takeaway at 4 Eton Court, Bottesford, Scunthorpe was given the score after assessment on February 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 159 takeaways with ratings, 95 (60%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.