North Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 08:45 BST
Naga Spice, a takeaway at 60 Old Brumby Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on February 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 160 takeaways with ratings, 95 (59%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.