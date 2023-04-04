Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
28 minutes ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
46 minutes ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
57 minutes ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
1 hour ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
1 hour ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight

North Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 08:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Naga Spice, a takeaway at 60 Old Brumby Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on February 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 160 takeaways with ratings, 95 (59%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.