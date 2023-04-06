North Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
Mings, a takeaway at 31 High Street, Epworth, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on March 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 161 takeaways with ratings, 95 (59%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.