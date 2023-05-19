Register
North Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th May 2023, 10:53 BST
Sunrise, a takeaway at 69-71 Mary Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on April 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 164 takeaways with ratings, 100 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.