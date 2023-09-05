North Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Papa Johns, a takeaway at 24 Broadway, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on July 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 167 takeaways with ratings, 106 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.