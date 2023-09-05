Register
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

North Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:58 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Papa Johns, a takeaway at 24 Broadway, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on July 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 167 takeaways with ratings, 106 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.