North Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bouncy Land, a takeaway at Gainsthorpe Road West, Gainsthorpe, Gainsborough was given the score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 166 takeaways with ratings, 106 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.