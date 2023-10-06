North Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Golden Bridge, a takeaway at 6 George Street, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 165 takeaways with ratings, 104 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.