North Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 9th Nov 2023, 09:44 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Tops Pizza Express, a takeaway at 33 Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on November 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 167 takeaways with ratings, 105 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.