North Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tops Pizza Express, a takeaway at 33 Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on November 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 167 takeaways with ratings, 105 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.