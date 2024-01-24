Register
BREAKING

North Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jan 2024, 09:56 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Bodrum Kebab & Pizza, a takeaway at 95 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on December 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 168 takeaways with ratings, 104 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.