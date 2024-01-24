North Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bodrum Kebab & Pizza, a takeaway at 95 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on December 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 168 takeaways with ratings, 104 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.