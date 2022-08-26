North Lincolnshire takeaway handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Epworth Tandoori, a takeaway at 48 High Street, Epworth, North Lincolnshire was given the minimum score after assessment on July 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 169 takeaways with ratings, 89 (53%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.