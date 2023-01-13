North Lincolnshire takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Sunrise, a takeaway at 69-71 Mary Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the minimum score after assessment on December 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 168 takeaways with ratings, 89 (53%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.