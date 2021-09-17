Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust cares for 61 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust was caring for 61 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 14 was up from 60 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by three in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 58.

Across England there were 6,344 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14, with 888 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 17% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 8%.