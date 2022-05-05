Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in North Lincolnshire

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in North Lincolnshire.

The dashboard shows 435 people had died in the area by May 5 (Thursday) – down from 436 on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were among 15,665 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

A total of 153,021 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 5 (Thursday) – up from 152,628 on Wednesday.