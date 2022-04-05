One more death recorded in North Lincolnshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lincolnshire.

The dashboard shows 397 people had died in the area by April 5 (Tuesday) – up from 396 on Monday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on nine the previous week.

They were among 14,645 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.