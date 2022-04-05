One more death recorded in North Lincolnshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lincolnshire.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 4:30 pm

The dashboard shows 397 people had died in the area by April 5 (Tuesday) – up from 396 on Monday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on nine the previous week.

They were among 14,645 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 144,065 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 5 (Tuesday) – up from 143,752 the day before.