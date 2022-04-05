One more death recorded in North Lincolnshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lincolnshire.
The dashboard shows 397 people had died in the area by April 5 (Tuesday) – up from 396 on Monday.
It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on nine the previous week.
They were among 14,645 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 144,065 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 5 (Tuesday) – up from 143,752 the day before.