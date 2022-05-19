One more death recorded in North Lincolnshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lincolnshire.

A total of 444 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 19 (Thursday) – up from 443 on Wednesday.

They were among 15,880 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.