One more death recorded in North Lincolnshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in North Lincolnshire.

A total of 449 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 13 (Monday) – up from 448 on Friday.

They were among 16,011 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

A total of 155,934 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 13 (Monday) – up from 155,877 on Friday.

The end of free tests in England means the reported number of coronavirus cases in the UK is likely to be an underestimate.