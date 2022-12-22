Register
One more death recorded in North Lincolnshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in North Lincolnshire.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients . Unresolved disputes between the Government and suppliers of poor quality personal protective equipment (PPE) could cost the taxpayer £2.7 billion, MPs have warned. "Significant failings" by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in handling PPE contracts during the pandemic have also led to a surplus of four billion unneeded items, some of which will be burned, according to a new report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Issue date: Wednesday July 20, 2022.

A total of 507 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on December 22 (Thursday) – up from 506 on December 15.

They were among 17,933 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.

A total of 175,007 deaths were recorded throughout England by December 22 (Thursday) – up from 174,356 last week.