One more death recorded in North Lincolnshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in North Lincolnshire.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 19th May 2023, 10:30 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 564 people had died in the area by May 4 – up from 563 on the week before.

They were among 19,616 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 18 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 191,377 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 4.