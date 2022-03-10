Rise in visits to A&E at the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust

More patients visited A&E at the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.
NHS England figures show 11,265 patients visited A&E at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust in February.
That was a slight rise from the 11,220 visits recorded during January, and 19% more than the 9,439 patients seen in February 2021.
The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in February 2020, there were 11,453 visits to A&E at the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust.
All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.
Across England, A&E departments received 1.8 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 3% compared to January, but 43% more than the 1.3 million seen during February 2021.
At Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust:
In February:
64% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
1,252 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 11% of patients
Of those, 307 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in January:
The median time to treatment was 61 minutes
Around 3% of patients left before being treated