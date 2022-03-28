Road closures: a dozen for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 12 closures are due to start this week:
• M18, from 9am to 3pm on March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for safety repairs.
• M180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for technology works.
• A160, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby to Harbrough, Lane closures for sign works.
• M180, from 8pm March 28 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, slip road closures for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via national highways and local authority works.
• M180, from 9pm March 28 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for technology works.
• M181, from 8pm March 29 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M181 southbound, Frodingham to M180, junction 3, carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority and National Highways network.
• M180, from 1pm to 3pm on March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for training.
• M181, from 8pm April 1 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 southbound to M180 westbound, link, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.
• M180, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 3, mobile lane closure for survey works.
• A160, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 5, slip road closure for carriageway repair works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• M180, from 8pm April 9 to 6am April 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, M181 southbound, carriageway closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.
• A180, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby Interchange, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.