Road closures: a dozen for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 8pm June 6 to 3.30pm June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M181 northbound and southbound, M180, junction 3 to Frodingham, carriageway closures and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority and National Highways network.

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M180, from 9.30am June 13 to 3.30pm June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, jct four to jct 5, Lane closure for safety repairs.

• A180, from 8pm June 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M180, from 9.30am June 15 to 3.30pm June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for training.

• A160, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound, Eastfield to Manby, Lane closure for survey works.

• M18, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 9.30am June 20 to 3.30pm June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A63, from 8pm June 22 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A63 westbound, Daltry street to Brighton street, Lane closures general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Stalingbrough, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.