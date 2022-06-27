Road closures: almost a dozen for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 8pm June 20 to 3.30pm June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A180, from 8pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Stalingbrough, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm June 28 to 5.30am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingbrough to Brocklesby, Lane closures general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 9.30am June 29 to 3.30pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Stallingbrough, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 5 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1, junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction2 to junction3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction4 to junction5, lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.