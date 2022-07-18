Road closures: almost a dozen for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M180, from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 9.30am July 25 to 3.30pm July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 9.30am July 25 to 3.30pm July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 26 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 27 to 6am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction3 to junction4, Lane closure general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 29 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, Jxct four to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.