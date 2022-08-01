Road closures: almost a dozen for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M181, from 9.30am August 1 to 3.30pm August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to Frodingham, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, Jxct four to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm August 2 to 5.30am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm August 3 to 5.30am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm August 10 to 5.30am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Stallingbrough, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A160, from 8pm August 12 to 5.30am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby to Stallingbrough, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A160, from 8pm August 15 to 5.30am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby to Stallingbrough, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion via National highways and local authority network.

• M180, from 8pm August 15 to 6am November 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3 M181 southbound, carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.