Road closures: almost a dozen for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 9pm November 2 to 6am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• M180, from 8pm September 19 2022 to 6am January 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3 and M181 southbound, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A180, from 8pm November 7 to 5.30am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M181, from 6pm to 10pm on November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match.

• A180, from 8pm November 8 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M180, from 9.30am to 3pm on November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for barrier inspection works.

• A160, from 9.30am November 10 to 3.30pm November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 westbound, South Killingholme, lane closure for utilty works.

• A160, from 9.30am November 10 to 3.30pm November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound, South Killingholme, lane closure for utilty works.

• M18, from 8pm November 14 2022 to 6am January 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7. M180 westbound, junction 1 to M18, junction 5, carriageway closure for carriageway improvement works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and Highways England network.

• M180, from 8pm November 21 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for sign works.