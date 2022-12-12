Road closures: almost a dozen for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• M180, from 8pm September 19 2022 to 6am January 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3 and M181 southbound, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm November 14 2022 to 6am January 28 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7. M180 westbound, junction 1 to M18, junction 5, carriageway closure for carriageway improvement works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and Highways England network.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A160, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 westbound, Manby to Habrough, Lane closure for technology works.

• M180, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for inspections.

• M181, from 6pm to 10pm on December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match.

• M180, from 8pm December 13 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, Lane closures for inspections.

• M181, from 8pm December 14 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 northbound and southbound, junction 3, Lane closures for inspections.

• M180, from 9pm December 14 to 6am December 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4 to junction 3, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion route in place via local highway authority.

• A180, from 8pm December 17 to 6am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, carriageway closures for cable works, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• M180, from 8pm December 19 2022 to 6am January 7 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway closures for survey works, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.