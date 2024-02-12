Road closures: eight for North Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 8.50am February 6 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for structure repairs.

• M180, from 10am May 18 2023 to 6am May 31 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway and lane closures for structure repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• A180, from 10am February 11 to 10am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5 A180 eastbound, Stallingborough, VMS installation for Local authority works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M180, from 8pm February 12 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 5, slip road closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A180, from 9pm February 19 to 5am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brockelsby, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.

• M180, from 8pm to 10pm on February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, lane closure for IPV training.

• M180, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for structure survey.

• M180, from 10pm February 21 to 5am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.