Road closures: eight for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M180, from 9.30am May 23 to 3.30pm May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to 5, lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm May 24 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to 2, lane closure for carriageway improvements.

• M180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for training.

• M180, from 8pm May 26 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for barrier inspections.

• M180, from 8pm May 27 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for barrier inspections.

• A160, from 8pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Harbrough to Town Street, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M180, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M181 northbound and southbound, M180, junction 3 to Frodingham, carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority and National Highways network.