Road closures: eight for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:09 GMT
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A180, from 8pm March 13 to 5am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

M180, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via Local authority network.

M180, from 8am March 13 to 5pm March 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

M180, from 8pm February 13 to 6am April 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure, hard shoulder running 24/7 for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via Local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

A180, from 8pm March 20 to 5am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for technology works.

M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am May 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

M181, from 8pm March 28 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 northbound and southbound, Frodigham, Lane closures for survey works.

A160, from 10pm April 3 to 6am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound, Harbrough to Manby roundabout, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via local authority consent.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.