Road closures: five for North Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 15:45 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am July 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M180, from 9.30am May 30 to 3.30pm June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

M180, from 8pm May 30 to 5am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for inspections.

M180, from 9pm June 8 to 5am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via local authority and national highways networks.

M181, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 southbound, Frodingham to junction 3, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.