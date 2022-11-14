Road closures: five for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• M180, from 8pm September 19 2022 to 6am January 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3 and M181 southbound, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M18, from 8pm November 14 2022 to 6am January 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7. M180 westbound, junction 1 to M18, junction 5, carriageway closure for carriageway improvement works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and Highways England network.

• M180, from 8pm November 21 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for sign works.

• M180, from 9am November 28 to 4pm December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.