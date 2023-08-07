Road closures: more than a dozen for North Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am August 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• M180, from 10am May 18 2023 to 6am June 22 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway and lane closures for structure repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A180, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via local highway authority network.

• M180, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 9pm August 11 to 5am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4 to junction 3, slip road closures for sign works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M180, from 11pm August 11 to 5am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2, Lane closure for sign erection.

• M180, from 8am August 16 to 5pm August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Hard shoulder closure for sign erection.

• M180, from 8pm August 17 to 5am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for inspection survey.

• M18, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, jct four to 5, lane closure for DFT.

• A160, from 9.30am August 21 to 3.30pm August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.