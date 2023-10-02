Road closures: more than a dozen for North Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 9am September 25 to 4pm October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for survey works.

• M180, from 9pm September 26 to 5pm October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• M180, from 10am May 18 2023 to 6am June 22 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway and lane closures for structure repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M180, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings to junction 3, mobile lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• M180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 5, mobile lane closures for inspection/ survey works.

• M181, from 9am to 3.30pm on October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Hard shoulder closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 9.30am October 16 to 3.30pm October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A160, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound, Brocklesby to Harbrough, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.