Road closures: more than a dozen for North Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• M180, from 10am May 18 2023 to 6am June 22 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway and lane closures for structure repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M180, from 8pm November 6 to 3am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, lane closure for IPV training.

• M180, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for sign works.

• M180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 9pm November 8 to 5am November 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via local authority network.

• M180, from 9.30am November 9 to 3.30pm November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 eastbound and westbound, junction 4, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• A160, from 8pm November 10 to 5am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Harborough, lane closure for utility works.

• M18, from 8pm November 10 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 10am November 11 to 10am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5 A180 eastbound, Stallingborough, mobile lane closures for signs.

• M181, from 9pm November 13 to 5am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 southbound, Frodingham, carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority and National Highways network.

• A160, from 9pm November 20 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Stallingborough A160 southbound, Harbrough to Brocklesby, carriageway closure slip road closures and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.