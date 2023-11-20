Road closures: more than a dozen for North Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 10am November 11 to 10am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5 A180 eastbound, Stallingborough, mobile lane closures for signs.

• A160, from 9.30am November 10 to 3.30pm December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Harborough, lane closure for utility works.

• M180, from 10am May 18 2023 to 6am May 31 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway and lane closures for structure repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for technology works.

• A160, from 9pm November 20 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Stallingborough A160 southbound, Harbrough to Brocklesby, carriageway closure slip road closures and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for technology works.

• M18, from 8pm November 21 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 9pm November 21 to 5am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• M180, from 9pm November 22 to 5am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 4, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A160, from 8pm November 23 to 5am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 southbound, Manby roundabout, Lane closure for verge/off-road works.

• M180, from 8pm November 27 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2, signs only for local authority works.

• M181, from 9.30am November 28 to 3.30pm November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to Frodingham, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M181, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 southbound, junction 3 to Frodingham, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 9pm December 4 to 5am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Harborough, lane closure for carriageway repairs.