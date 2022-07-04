Road closures: more than a dozen for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 8pm June 20 to 3.30pm July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M180, from 9.30am July 5 to 3.30pm July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 5 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1, junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction2 to junction3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction4 to junction5, lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm July 12 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 13 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction5 to junction4, lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction4 to junction3, lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 15 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 9.30am July 18 to 3.30pm July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.