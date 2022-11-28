Road closures: more than a dozen for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

Advertisement

• M180, from 8pm September 19 2022 to 6am January 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3 and M181 southbound, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm November 14 2022 to 6am January 28 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7. M180 westbound, junction 1 to M18, junction 5, carriageway closure for carriageway improvement works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and Highways England network.

Advertisement

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M180, from 9am November 28 to 4pm December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

Advertisement

• A160, from 8pm November 29 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound, Harbrough to Manby, Lane closures for survey works.

• A180, from 8pm December 1 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 to Harbrough, Lane closures for inspections.

Advertisement

• A180, from 9am December 5 to 4pm December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby to Ulceby, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• M180, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement

• M180, from 9pm December 6 to 5am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for reconstruction works.

• M180, from 8pm December 7 to 6am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for inspections.

Advertisement

• M180, from 8pm December 8 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for inspections.

• M180, from 8pm December 9 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for inspections.

Advertisement

• M180, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for inspections.