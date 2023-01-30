Road closures: more than a dozen for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 9pm January 25 to 6am January 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• A180, from 8pm January 25 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Stallingbrough, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm January 12 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 to Habrough, Lane closures for inspections.

• M18, from 8pm November 14 2022 to 6am February 11 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7. M180 westbound, junction 1 to M18, junction 5, carriageway closure for carriageway improvement works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and Highways England network.

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 2022 to 6am May 17 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M181, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 southbound, Frodingham to junction 3, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• A160, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby to Harbrough, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M181, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to Frodingham, Lane closures for inspections.

• M180, from 9am to 3.30pm on February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 8pm February 9 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Brocklesby, Lane closures for sign works.

• M180, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for inspections.

• M180, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 3, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 5, Lane closures for structure maintenance.