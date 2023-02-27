Road closures: more than a dozen for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 8pm February 25 to 5am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for barrier works.

• M18, from 8pm November 14 2022 to 6am March 6 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7. M180 westbound, junction 1 to M18, junction 5, carriageway closure for carriageway improvement works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and Highways England network.

• M180, from 8pm February 13 to 6am April 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure, hard shoulder running 24/7 for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via Local authority network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 2022 to 6am May 17 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A180, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 5, lane closures for North Lincs council.

• M180, from 8pm February 27 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for barrier works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M180, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for training.

• M180, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm March 1 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8am to 3pm on March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M18, from 8am to 3pm on March 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M181, from 6pm to 10pm on March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match.

• A180, from 8pm March 7 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to Stallingborough, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.