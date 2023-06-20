Road closures: nine for North Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am July 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A160, from 9.30am June 19 to 3.30pm June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway closure for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• M180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 5, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M180, from 8pm June 21 to 3am June 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, lane closure for IPV training.

• M180, from 9pm June 23 to 5am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M180, from 9.30am to 1pm on June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• M181, from 9.30am July 3 to 3.30pm July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to Frodingham, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 9pm July 3 to 5am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.