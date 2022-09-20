Road closures: nine for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A160, from 9.30am September 19 to 3.30pm September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 8pm September 19 2022 to 6am January 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3 and M181 southbound, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• M180, from 8pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M180, from 8pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for survey works.

• M180, from 8pm September 21 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for survey works.

• A180, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion route in place via local highway authority.

• M180, from 9pm September 23 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• A180, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.